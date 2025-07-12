Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $10,102,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $71.92 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

