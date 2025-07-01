Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 425,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

