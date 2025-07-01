Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

