Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,857 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

