Sollinda Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $237.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.92. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

