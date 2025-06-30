Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $145.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

