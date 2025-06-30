Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

