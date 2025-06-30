LifePlan Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $211.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $213.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

