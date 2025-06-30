Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,795.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 367,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,919 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

