Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Director Acquires $11,025.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Director Janaki Sivanesan acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

