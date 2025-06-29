Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,197,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 185,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.