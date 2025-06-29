WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 111,476 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,476 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is a Dividend King?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.