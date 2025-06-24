Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 605 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 489.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.7%

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel Company has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

