Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$13.33. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 903,872 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.95.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals
In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock valued at $447,953 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.