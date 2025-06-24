Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$13.33. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 903,872 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.95.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock valued at $447,953 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

See Also

