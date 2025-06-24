Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as high as C$18.29. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.04, with a volume of 24,590 shares changing hands.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$670.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Insider Transactions at Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 43,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$113.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,949,055.61. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,368 over the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

