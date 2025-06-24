Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,727.75.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

MKL opened at $1,985.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,879.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,832.96. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.