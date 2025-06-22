Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

