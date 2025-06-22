General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 179.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

