Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Insider Sells A$284,887.79 in Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Davey sold 314,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.59), for a total value of A$284,887.79 ($183,798.58).
Tyro Payments Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
