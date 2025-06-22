Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Insider Sells A$284,887.79 in Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Davey sold 314,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.59), for a total value of A$284,887.79 ($183,798.58).

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

Tyro Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tyro Payments Limited engages in the provision of payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. The Payments segment acquires and processes electronic payment transactions from merchants; and sells terminal accessories. The Banking segment provides merchant cash advances, transaction banking accounts, and term deposit accounts, as well as business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.