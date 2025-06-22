Richard Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$368,400.00.
Richard Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Richard Thomas purchased 1,800 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Richard Thomas sold 39,249 shares of Aris Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total transaction of C$255,510.99.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
About Aris Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.