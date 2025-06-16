Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $229.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

