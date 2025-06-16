Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,272,000.

IYW stock opened at $163.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

