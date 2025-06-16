Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

