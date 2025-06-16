iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $167.13.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

