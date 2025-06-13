Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $297.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $286.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

