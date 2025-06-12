Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,553,000 after buying an additional 772,144 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after buying an additional 2,070,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after buying an additional 1,065,404 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares during the period.

BITB opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

