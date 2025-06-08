WealthNavi Inc. Has $761.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,822,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $761,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 143,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

