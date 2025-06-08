TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $493.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

