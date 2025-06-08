Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,903,000 after acquiring an additional 159,016 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 458,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,683,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.