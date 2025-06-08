ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $191.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

