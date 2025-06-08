ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

