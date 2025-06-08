Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URNM. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3,595.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 179,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 104,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

