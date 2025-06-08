Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.86 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

