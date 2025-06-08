JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

