Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,263,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

