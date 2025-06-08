Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3,480.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cactus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

