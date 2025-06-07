SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,779.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 131,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AZN opened at $72.88 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

