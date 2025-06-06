Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%.
Jersey Electricity Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of LON JEL opened at GBX 487 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.18. Jersey Electricity has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.52.
Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is 55.35%.
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.
