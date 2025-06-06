Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

