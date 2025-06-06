Cora Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.06 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

