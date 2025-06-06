EMV Capital (LON:EMVC) Posts Earnings Results

EMV Capital (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (12.60) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EMV Capital had a negative net margin of 164.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

EMV Capital Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LON:EMVC opened at GBX 43.04 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.14. The company has a market cap of £10.31 million, a PE ratio of -358.67 and a beta of 1.67. EMV Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.90 ($0.79).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMV Capital news, insider Ilian Iliev purchased 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,051.56 ($13,649.59). 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMV Capital

EMV Capital plc (AIM: EMVC), formerly known as NetScientific plc, is a deep tech and life sciences venture capital investment group with an international portfolio of high-growth companies.

With a strategic focus on generating superior returns for investors from the fast-growing sectors and technologies that will define our future; EMV Capital invests in, manages and strengthens early stage IP-rich companies.

EMV Capital holds both direct equity stakes and carried interest in its portfolio companies, creating an evergreen structure that supports extensive growth and value creation.

