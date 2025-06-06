Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

