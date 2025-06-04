Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

