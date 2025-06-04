Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $317,101.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,300.22. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,877.36. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

