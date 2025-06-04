CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.