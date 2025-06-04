A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6,566.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

