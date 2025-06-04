Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.
EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.54 million, a PE ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.87.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
