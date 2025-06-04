Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNB. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,262,410.24. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,016,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,291,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,817,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

