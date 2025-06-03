Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,965 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

