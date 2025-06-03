Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,579 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,021,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

